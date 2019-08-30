XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/08/2019 - 22:48 BST

I Would Play Arsenal Every Week – Mauricio Pochettino

 




Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he would love to face Arsenal every week as he derbies make him and the players feel alive.

Club football temporarily shuts down for two weeks after this weekend, as internationals kick in, but Premier League fans have an exciting north London derby in store before the break.  


 



Third-placed Arsenal will take on seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the league at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with both teams coming into the game on the back of a defeat.

Pochettino, who himself took part in derbies as a player, has conceded that derby games give players and managers added responsibilities, but believes that it makes them feel alive.
 

Embed from Getty Images


The former Espanyol defender has revealed that he would love to play Arsenal every week as he is in football to feel the emotions and the adrenaline.
 



"Of course, I used to play different derbies", Pochettino told Spurs TV.

"That is why you're in football, to feel the adrenaline, to feel the responsibility, to make big things.
 


"This type of game is [something] I would prefer to play every week.

"I think you feel alive, you feel the emotion, you feel the adrenaline.

"That is fantastic, to have the possibility to be involved in this type of a game."

Tottenham failed to earn a win over Arsenal in the league last term, but will be looking to make sure that is not the case when the two clubs meet this weekend.   
 