I Would Play Arsenal Every Week – Mauricio Pochettino

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has revealed that he would love to face Arsenal every week as he derbies make him and the players feel alive.



Club football temporarily shuts down for two weeks after this weekend, as internationals kick in, but Premier League fans have an exciting north London derby in store before the break.













Third-placed Arsenal will take on seventh-placed Tottenham Hotspur in the league at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, with both teams coming into the game on the back of a defeat.



Pochettino, who himself took part in derbies as a player, has conceded that derby games give players and managers added responsibilities, but believes that it makes them feel alive.





The former Espanyol defender has revealed that he would love to play Arsenal every week as he is in football to feel the emotions and the adrenaline.









"Of course, I used to play different derbies", Pochettino told Spurs TV.



"That is why you're in football, to feel the adrenaline, to feel the responsibility, to make big things.





"This type of game is [something] I would prefer to play every week.



"I think you feel alive, you feel the emotion, you feel the adrenaline.



"That is fantastic, to have the possibility to be involved in this type of a game."



Tottenham failed to earn a win over Arsenal in the league last term, but will be looking to make sure that is not the case when the two clubs meet this weekend.

