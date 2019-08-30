I’m Proud – Southampton Star Delighted To Join Celtic On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic have completed the signing of Southampton winger Mohamed Elyounoussi on a season-long loan deal and the new Bhoy is targeting trophies.



The wide-man has struggled to make an impact at St Mary's and Southampton have now opted to send him north of the border, to link up with Neil Lennon's Bhoys.













Elyounoussi is delighted to have made the move to Celtic and revealed he remembers the atmosphere at Celtic Park from a trip to the ground with Norwegian side Molde in 2015.



The 25-year-old is now relishing the chance to get started with Celtic and also admitted he is well aware of the Bhoys' demands for silverware.



He told his new club's official site: "Obviously, I know it’s massive club with lots of fans.







"I’ve been to Celtic Park before so I know what the atmosphere’s like. I was here with Molde back in 2015, and I got a goal and an assist in both games.



"I remember that it was a great atmosphere at Celtic Park when I played here. So I’m really happy to come here.



"Celtic has a great history of winning titles with a lot of fans behind them, so I’m proud to be a part of the club."



Elyounoussi is hoping he can pick up silveware during his time at Celtic and also declared his desire to provide assists and score goals.



"This is something I want to achieve at Celtic, scoring goals and creating chances to help the team win games and winning titles.



"That’s what it’s about. That’s my job as an attacker – to score goals and create chances for the team", he added.



Southampton paid £16m to snap up Elyounoussi from Swiss giants Basel in the summer of 2018.