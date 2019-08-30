Jurgen Klopp Not Willing To Be Drawn On Transfer Talk Around Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has refused to comment on rumours revolving around Dejan Lovren's future at Anfield, but hinted that he wants to keep him for squad depth.



Reds centre-back Lovren, who arrived at the club from Southampton in 2014, has been linked with a move away from Anfield this summer.













Italian Serie A side Roma were interested in taking the Croatian on loan, with an option to buy at the end of the season, but the move fell through after the clubs could not agree a deal, leading the Giallorossi to sign Chris Smalling from Manchester United.



While it looks unlikely that Lovren will leave Liverpool, especially with the European transfer window slamming shut on 2nd September, Klopp has stressed that he needs his centre-backs.





The German recalled a situation from last season where the Reds had to play defensive midfielder Fabinho – along with Joel Matip – at the back due to the unavailability of Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk and Lovren, and emphasised that Liverpool need options at the back, while refusing to make a direct comment on Lovren's future at the club.







"We need them all", Klopp told a press conference.



"This isn't the moment for a lot of changes but after the international break that will change completely.





"When I say I need them all, I mean I need them."



And Klopp refused to be drawn on a transfer for Lovren.



"We don’t talk about transfers in this press conference.



"Last year we had four centre-halves but we played against Bayern with Fabinho at centre-back, so we had three centre-halves unavailable."



Lovren has not featured for Liverpool so far this season, apart from being named on the bench for the side's Community Shield against Manchester City at the start of the campaign.

