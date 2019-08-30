XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/08/2019 - 16:41 BST

Liverpool Star Opts Out of International Duty, Wants To Focus On Club Over International Break

 




Liverpool winger Xherdan Shqiri has opted out of being available for international duty with Switzerland over the international break as he focuses on the Reds.

Club football is set to temporarily shut down after this weekend for international fixtures and national sides are busy announcing their squads for the upcoming matches.  


 



While international breaks – and the injuries that sometimes come along – often cause frustration among club fans, it is an opportunity for players to represent their countries.

With the UEFA Euro 2020 on the horizon, European footballers are given added motivation to prove their worth for their national sides.
 

Embed from Getty Images


However, Shaqiri, one of Switzerland's top ten scorers of all time, has decided against representing his nation in the upcoming international break to focus on Liverpool, the Swiss FA has confirmed.



The 27-year-old played 11 minutes in the Merseyside-based club's Community Shield final against Manchester City and even scored the side's first penalty in the shootout.

However, the Swiss international is yet to feature for the Reds in any of their Premier League matches so far.
 


Shaqiri was named on the bench for all of Liverpool's league games and UEFA Super Cup final this season but has remained as an unused substitute on all occasions.

The former Stoke City winger has set his eyes on proving his worth at the club and will look to take advantage of the two weeks break.   
 