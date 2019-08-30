Manchester United Legend Sees Shades of Robin van Persie In Teenager

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs has compared Mason Greenwood’s style to former Red Devils striker Robin van Persie.



The 17-year-old striker is considered a massive talent at Old Trafford and has been promised regular game time in the first team this season by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.













With Anthony Martial injured, the young striker could make his first start in the Premier League at the weekend against Southampton and big things are expected from him at Old Trafford.



But Giggs feels it is never nailed down how a young striker will react to playing for Manchester United on the big stage, despite all the talent he possesses and his record in the academy.





However, he admits that Greenwood is a massive talent and says his movements remind him of his former Manchester United team-mate, Van Persie.







Giggs explained on BBC Radio 5 Live: “You can get excited about his talent.



“But you never know when players step up to the first team how it is going to be or how long they are going to take to get used to playing for a big club.





“I have seen a lot of him, he can use both feet.



“He actually looks and moves like Robin van Persie.



“He has got the talent and it would have helped him if he came into a team scoring goals and looking confident.”



Greenwood scored a hatful of goals in the academy last season and was impressive during pre-season for Manchester United.

