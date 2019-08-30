Manchester United Star Set For Roma Medical

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is expected to be in Italy today to undergo a medical ahead of his loan switch to Roma.



The Premier League giants have agreed to loan out the defender to Serie A giants Roma for a fee of around €3m this summer.













Despite the agreement between the two clubs, there were suggestions that the loan deal could still not go through before Monday’s deadline.



There were doubts whether Roma would be able to afford Smalling’s wage package but it has been claimed the switch is on course.





According to Italian outlet laroma24.it, the defender is expected to undergo a medical at Roma later today ahead of his loan move.









The Giallorossi have also agreed to bear his full €3m per season salary package and are looking to get the deal done by the end of the day.



Manchester United have not informed that Smalling that he is surplus to requirements, but he has not made the matchday squad for any of their opening three Premier League games.





The Premier League giants are also looking to let go of Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian before the transfer window closes on Monday.

