30/08/2019 - 13:01 BST

Mauricio Pochettino Wrestling With Injury Issues Ahead of Tottenham’s Arsenal Clash

 




Tottenham Hotspur new boy Tanguy Ndombele has been ruled out of the north London derby against Arsenal due to a thigh injury.

Mauricio Pochettino’s team are coming into the game on the back of a home defeat to Newcastle United, which has led to question marks around the side this season.  


 



The Tottenham boss has more worries ahead of the big derby at the Emirates on Sunday as he will be without several key players due to injuries.

Ndombele, who has been impressive in the first few weeks of the season, will not be in the squad on Sunday due to a thigh injury.
 

However, Pochettino has more problems in the right-back position as both Kyle Walker-Peters and Juan Foyth are out of the reckoning because of injuries.
 



Eric Dier could have been used to fill in at right-back, but the England midfielder is doubtful due to a hip problem.

The Argentine has issues to solve ahead of the first north London derby of the Premier League season.
 


Arsenal are coming into the game on the back of a defeat at Liverpool but they will take solace from the fact that Tottenham are without an away win in the league since January.   
 