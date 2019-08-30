Not Ideal – Eddie Howe Comments On Former Celtic Star’s Ibrox Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Bournemouth manager Eddie Howe has revealed his discomfort at Artur Boruc being in the away end with the Legia Warsaw fans at Ibrox on Thursday night as Rangers booked their place in the group stage of the Europa League.



Alfredo Morelos scored an injury-time winner to send the home fans into delirium as Rangers confirmed their spot in the group stage of the Europa League for the second season running.













Boruc, a former Celtic player, was at the away end and was even spotted leading chants with the Legia Warsaw fans as the Polish side created a fervent atmosphere inside Ibrox on Thursday night.



Celtic fans were happy to see their former player continue their hostility towards Rangers but it did not please his current manager at Bournemouth.





Howe admits that it was not ideal for Boruc to be in the away end of Ibrox and he will be speaking to the goalkeeper about his Thursday night trip to Glasgow.









Reacting to Boruc being at Rangers on Thursday night, Howe said in a press conference: “It's not very ideal.



“I will speak to him about it today.”





Boruc made over 190 appearances for Celtic and won three league titles with the Bhoys.



He also appeared 77 times for Legia Warsaw before moving to Scotland.

