Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Comments On Chris Smalling, Matteo Darmian and Marcos Rojo

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has confirmed that Chris Smalling will be joining Roma on a season-long loan deal and is confident that the defender will enjoy his time in Italy.



It emerged on Thursday that Manchester United have agreed to loan out the centre-back to Roma for a fee of around €3m.













There were suggestions that Roma could struggle to pay his wages, but a deal has been agreed and Solskjaer confirmed that the player is on his way to Italy to complete a loan move until the end of the season.



The Manchester United manager conceded that he could not promise the centre-back regular game time and is confident that Smalling will come back a better player next summer after enjoying his time in Italy.





Solskjaer said in a press conference: “It’s just come up the last couple of days, this opportunity for Chris.









“Of course we sat down yesterday and discussed it. At the moment we’ve got six fit centre-backs. I couldn’t promise Chris regular football.



“He’s on the plane over now and I think he’ll enjoy the experience over there.





“They are a big club in a good league and he will come back stronger.”



The Norwegian also added that Matteo Darmian could leave before Monday’s deadline, but ruled out Marcos Rojo’s departure.



“I can see maybe Matteo [leaving]. There has been some interest in him.



“Marcos is staying definitely. We have a squad now which is less in numbers but still big enough and strong enough.”



Everton tried to sign Rojo before the Premier League transfer window closed, but failed.

