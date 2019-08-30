Rangers Could Make Deadline Beating Swoop For Player In This Position

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers could make a late, late swoop before the summer transfer window slams shut on Monday evening, it has been claimed.



Steven Gerrard has been busy in the transfer window so far this summer, adding to his squad, and the Rangers boss may not have closed the door on another arrival.













The Gers have chased Liverpool winger Ryan Kent, but the Reds are sticking to their stance that he will only be sold, while the Scottish giants prefer another loan deal.



Rangers could be hoping Liverpool change their stance and, according to STV, it is possible the Gers will make a late swoop to add to their squad.



It is also claimed that if Rangers do move to add to their squad, it will be an attacker they go for.







Rangers will also be wary of a late approach for striker Alfredo Morelos.



The Colombian has had a red hot start to the season for Rangers and fired the club into the Europa League group stage on Thursday evening.



He has regularly been linked with a move away from Ibrox and a late bid could come in to test Rangers' resolve.

