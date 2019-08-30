Sunderland Investment News Raises Questions Over Mike Ashley Sale Position – Jamie Carragher

Follow @insidefutbol





Jamie Carragher believes that talk of Sunderland receiving investment from a consortium led by the world's 25th richest man raises legitimate questions about why Mike Ashley has not sold Newcastle United.



Sunderland are set for an injection of funds from a consortium which contains computer mogul Michael Dell, and it is set to boost the Black Cats' finances.













Newcastle meanwhile have yet to see a takeover go through, with various parties pushing to buy Ashley's shareholding in the club, but falling flat.



Liverpool legend Carragher thinks the fact that Sunderland, in League One, have been able to arrange investment must raise legitimate questions as to why Ashley has failed to sell Newcastle.



He wrote in his Telegraph column: "I have sympathy for Newcastle fans who want and demand more for their club. Whenever we discuss Newcastle we explore similar territory, Ashley unable – or more likely unwilling – to do what is necessary to maximise the potential of his purchase.







"When you read about Sunderland on the verge of receiving investment from a consortium led by the world’s 25th wealthiest man, you have to ask why similar bids do not materialise at Newcastle?



"The accusation Ashley is setting an unrealistic price has merit", Carragher added.



Ashley further angered Newcastle fans this summer by failing to agree a new contract to keep Rafael Benitez at the club and then turning to Steve Bruce as his successor.



Despite having been in management since 1998, Bruce has yet to win a major trophy and Newcastle fans have been left less than enthusiastic about his appointment.

