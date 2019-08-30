XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

30/08/2019 - 11:58 BST

Sunderland Investment News Raises Questions Over Mike Ashley Sale Position – Jamie Carragher

 




Jamie Carragher believes that talk of Sunderland receiving investment from a consortium led by the world's 25th richest man raises legitimate questions about why Mike Ashley has not sold Newcastle United. 

Sunderland are set for an injection of funds from a consortium which contains computer mogul Michael Dell, and it is set to boost the Black Cats' finances.


 



Newcastle meanwhile have yet to see a takeover go through, with various parties pushing to buy Ashley's shareholding in the club, but falling flat.

Liverpool legend Carragher thinks the fact that Sunderland, in League One, have been able to arrange investment must raise legitimate questions as to why Ashley has failed to sell Newcastle.

 

Embed from Getty Images


He wrote in his Telegraph column: "I have sympathy for Newcastle fans who want and demand more for their club. Whenever we discuss Newcastle we explore similar territory, Ashley unable – or more likely unwilling – to do what is necessary to maximise the potential of his purchase. 


 


"When you read about Sunderland on the verge of receiving investment from a consortium led by the world’s 25th wealthiest man, you have to ask why similar bids do not materialise at Newcastle?

"The accusation Ashley is setting an unrealistic price has merit", Carragher added.

 


Ashley further angered Newcastle fans this summer by failing to agree a new contract to keep Rafael Benitez at the club and then turning to Steve Bruce as his successor.

Despite having been in management since 1998, Bruce has yet to win a major trophy and Newcastle fans have been left less than enthusiastic about his appointment.
 