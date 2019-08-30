These Two Swansea Stars Must Be Kept Quiet, Former Leeds Star Tells Whites

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United left-back Ben Parker has urged the Whites to be wary of Bersant Celina and Borja Baston when they face Swansea City this weekend.



Both Leeds and Swansea have 13 points from their respective five games in the Championship so far, with the Yorkshire-based club leading the table on goal difference, and are set to take on each other on Saturday.













A win this weekend would see one of the teams sit on top of the table and gain a three-point advantage over their opponents in the title race.



The Swans have scored nine goals so far and seven of them have been scored between Celina and Boston, two players ex-Leeds man Parker wants Marcelo Bielsa's team to wary of.





The 31-year-old has stressed the quality that the two Swansea stars possess, but is confident Leeds can keep them in check if the defence, which kept clean sheets in their last three league games, remains compact.







"These [Celina and Baston] are two players who have started the season really bright", Parker said on LUTV.



"They've got a license to commit bodies forward, we've just got to stay compact like we've done [in the previous games].





"We've been fantastic defensively.



"If we keep these two quiet, we've got a great chance of getting a positive result on Saturday."



Leeds will have the home advantage when they take on Swansea this weekend as the game is set to take place at a packed Elland Road.

