They Wanted To Pick Me Up With Private Jet – Liverpool Star On Loan Suitors

Liverpool loanee Marko Grujic has revealed that he rebuffed interest from Werder Bremen and Eintracht Frankfurt to continue at Hertha Berlin this season.



The 23-year-old midfielder has been on out on loan at Hertha Berlin since last year and decided to extend his stay for one more season this summer.













Liverpool had several other clubs wanting to sign Grujic on loan at the end of last season, but the midfielder was clear about continuing at Hertha Berlin if the Reds decided to send him out again.



The Serbian revealed that Werder Bremen were keen to sign him and even offered to take him to the club’s facilities in a private jet from Belgrade.





But the midfielder insisted that he had made the decision to continue at Hertha Berlin by then.









Grujic told German daily Bild: “They wanted to pick me up in Belgrade, show me the stadium, the facilities and introduce me to the players.



“I said, I could come but just to look at the city. I had already chosen Hertha.”





The Serbian also claimed that Eintracht Frankfurt used Mijat Gacinovic and Filip Kostic to tempt into joining them as well.



But he was clear about continuing at Hertha Berlin even before the end of last season.



“Gacinovic and Kostic just told me that their coach likes me and that I would fit into the team.



“The interest was flattering me, but I said in April that I want to stay in Berlin.”



Grujic will be looking to again kick on with his development in Germany before returning to Liverpool next summer.

