This Is Why Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Is Trimming Squad – Man Utd Legend

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United legend Ryan Giggs believes Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s willingness to trim the squad shows his desire to change the culture at Old Trafford.



The Premier League giants have not signed a midfielder as a replacement for Ander Herrera and also did not bring in a new striker before agreeing to sell Romelu Lukaku to Inter.













Manchester United have also agreed to loan out Alexis Sanchez to Inter and are in the process of letting Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian leave before Monday’s European transfer deadline.



Questions marks have been raised about Solskjaer’s decision to further trim his squad after the Premier League window closed earlier this month, but Giggs admits that he understands the method behind the decisions.





He feels that it is never good for a squad to have players with big reputations who will not be playing regular football and believes the Manchester United manager is trying to change the culture of the squad.







The Wales manager also stressed that Solskjaer is banking on the academy stars to shine in the first team this season.



Giggs said on BBC Radio 5 Live: “I think what Ole is trying to do is change the culture.





“When you have got players of that stature and they are not getting in the team then that is going to affect you during the week in training.



“They are quality players but actually they are not involved.



“I think what Ole is doing is trying to get really competitive and not really bothered about having big numbers, not just in games but in training during the week.



“I agree they have to be lucky with injuries because if they do get few injuries to the front players, they may struggle.



“But he has looked at the young players coming through – Chong, Mason Greenwood – and perhaps we will see a lot more of them this year.”



Smalling is expected to undergo a medical at Roma today ahead of his loan switch for the rest of the season.

