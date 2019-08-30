Tiemoue Bakayoko Arrives In Monaco Ahead of Sealing Chelsea Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko arrived in Monaco on Friday night to complete a move to the Ligue 1 club.



Bakayoko is not in the plans of Chelsea manager Frank Lampard and the Blues are happy to let him move to the Stade Louis II.













He spent last term on loan at Italian giants AC Milan, but the Rossoneri opted not to activate a purchase option to keep him permanently, despite him impressing at the San Siro.



Now Bakayoko is on the move again and, according to French radio station RMC, has arrived in Monaco.



Bakayoko will undergo his medical with Monaco on Saturday morning and will then finalise the swoop if he comes through the checks.







Monaco will be signing the midfielder on a season-long loan deal, while they will have an option to buy.



Chelsea signed Bakayoko from Monaco, where he caught the eye, but he struggled to make an impact in the Premier League with the Blues.



The Blues cannot sign a replacement for Bakayoko as they are operating under a transfer ban and the Premier League window is closed.

