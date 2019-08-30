Two More – Celtic Eyeing Further Signings After Mohamed Elyounoussi Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic could make a further two signings before the summer transfer window slams shut on Monday night.



The Bhoys have been busy in the transfer market in recent weeks and have just snapped up winger Mohamed Elyounoussi on a season-long loan deal from Premier League outfit Southampton.













Neil Lennon's men have booked a spot in the Europa League group stage and are starting to put the finishing touches to the squad they want to go into battle with.



They are not finished yet and, according to STV, could make another two signings before the window slams shut.



It remains to be seen who Celtic will move for, but they have been linked with a host of players, including Cluj striker Billel Omrani.







The club have been criticised for not doing enough in the transfer market in recent years.



They banked £25m from selling Kieran Tierney to Premier League giants Arsenal earlier this summer, while a Europa League group stage spot will also provide the club with a financial boost.



Celtic are looking to secure their ninth consecutive league title this term, but will have to see off a challenge from Steven Gerrard's Rangers.

