06 October 2018

26 August 2018

30/08/2019 - 15:22 BST

We Dropped Points But Others Will Too – Manchester City Star Not Concerned

 




Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko is not worried about the two points the Citizens dropped against Tottenham Hotspur as he is confident that other teams will drop points down the line.

The Citizens have kicked off their 2019/20 campaign by winning three of their four matches so far, which includes their Community Shield victory over league rivals Liverpool.  


 



However, the Citizens received a major blow in their second league match of the season after Tottenham held them to a 2-2 draw at the Etihad.

Dropping two points against Spurs saw Manchester City go behind Liverpool in the title race – and as proven by last term's title race, every point counts in the Premier League.
 

However, Zinchenko, who switched his position to left-back under Pep Guardiola, is confident that other teams will drop points in a season that still has 35 match days left.



We started well, winning the Community Shield and we’ve got seven points from three games”, Zinchenko told Manchester City's site.

Of course, that’s not what we wanted, but I think we’ve done well. We’ve done a good job.
 


It’s going to be a long season and everyone is going to drop points, I’m pretty sure of that.

We just have to show who we are as a team in every single game.

Manchester City host Brighton at home on Saturday and will go top of the table if they win their match against the Seagulls and Liverpool lose theirs against Burnley at Turf Moor.   
 