We’ll Have Our Game Plan Ready For Leeds United – Swansea City Boss

Swansea City boss Steve Cooper admits he is excited about his side taking on Leeds United this weekend and knows the importance of getting the Swans' game plan against the Whites right.



The Swans will visit Elland Road on Saturday as they aim to create a gap between themselves and Marcelo Bielsa's side at the top of the Championship table.













Leeds and Swansea have both taken 13 points from their opening five games, though the Whites have a better goal difference.



While Cooper concedes the fact that his team love to play at home and get the fans behind the team, the trip to Elland Road is also one they are looking forward to eagerly.





“It's a game to be excited about, it's what it's all about”, the Swansea manager told his club's official site.









“We love playing at home and the fans getting behind us, but equally we're going to look forward to going away to these stadiums and having crowds against us.



“If you can't be excited about this what is there to be excited about?"





Cooper knows the importance of Swansea having a game plan and putting it into action, and has promised the Swans will be ready come Saturday afternoon.



“But, in and amongst all of that, we need to get the game plan ready, focus on what we're in control of and that is our performance on Saturday.



“The Championship is one of the most unpredictable leagues in world football.



“What I do know is that we'll be ready. I believe in what we do and the focus is always on us. Saturday will be no different.



“I can't wait personally and I know the players are the same.”



Leeds will start as firm favourites to take all three points, with Bielsa's side already rated as strong contenders to win the Championship this season.

