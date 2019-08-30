XRegister
30/08/2019 - 12:20 BST

We’re Sure Signing Mohamed Elneny Will Be Big Boost – Besiktas Sporting Director

 




Besiktas sporting director Ali Naibi believes his side are set for a significant midfield boost when they complete the signing of Mohamed Elneny from Arsenal. 

The Black Eagles have reached an agreement with the Gunners to take Elneny to Turkey on a season-long loan deal and they will reportedly pay the player's entire salary.


 



Arsenal have been keen to ship Elneny out before the closure of the European transfer window on Monday evening and have found a club for the player in the shape of Besiktas.

He is now due to arrive in Turkey at 10pm this evening and Naibi confirmed he will quickly be put through his medical checks.

 

Embed from Getty Images


"We have an agreement with Arsenal to transfer Mohamed Elneny", the Besiktas deal-maker told TRT Spor.


 


"If the player passes his medical successfully, we will add him to our squad until the end of the season."

Naibi believes that in Elneny, Besiktas will have landed a player who can make a big impact in midfield and strengthen the team for the season ahead.

 


"I think we've made a very significant boost to this area by adding Elneny.

"We are sure that he will make a very important contribution to us", he said.

Besiktas have taken three points from their opening two Turkish Super Lig games and their clash on Saturday against Rizespor is likely to come too soon for Elneny.
 