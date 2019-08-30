We’ve Proven We’re Not Scared Of Celtic – Steven Gerrard

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers manager Steven Gerrard insists that the Gers players are not scared of the Old Firm derby and is confident that they are a match for rivals Celtic.



The Scottish Premiership's major title challengers Celtic and Rangers are set to go head-to-head for the first time this season on Sunday, with the match set to take place at Ibrox.













A win would see one of the sides go top of the league table, while also gaining a three-point advantage over their arch rivals in the title race.



The Old Firm rivals met four times in the league last season and earned two wins each, all of them coming at their respective homes, and Gerrard believes that Rangers are no longer scared of their derby matches against Celtic after the Light Blues defeated the Bhoys twice last term.





The former Liverpool skipper recalled his side's 1-0 win against Celtic last December and feels the victory proved they are a match for anyone.









"There are two sets of players desperate to win, the fixture comes with more importance because of the international break afterwards", Gerrard told a press conference.



"We need to try and find that performance. We have proved over the last 12 months our players are not scared of this match-up.





"I think the December win lifted a lot of fear and showed us that if we play to our level we are a match for anyone."



Both Rangers and Celtic still have time to add to their respective squads, with the transfer window not due to close until Monday evening.

