Billy Gilmour On Bench – Chelsea Team vs Sheffield United Confirmed

Fixture: Chelsea vs Sheffield United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have announced their team to welcome Premier League new boys Sheffield United to Stamford Bridge for a Premier League meeting this afternoon.



Blades boss Chris Wilder played in Sheffield United's home win over Chelsea in the old first division in March 1991 and will want another shock to be sprung today.













Chelsea have taken four points from their opening three Premier League games under new manager Frank Lampard and will be looking for another three points against the Blades.





Both Callum Hudson-Odoi and Antonio Rudiger continue to be out, alongside N'Golo Kante, Pedro and Reece James.





Lampard picks Kepa in goal, while at the back he has a four of Cesar Azpilicueta, Fikayo Tomori, Kurt Zouma and Emerson Palmieri. In midfield, the Chelsea boss goes with Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic, while Christian Pulisic and Ross Barkley also play. Mason Mount starts, while Tammy Abraham is up top.







If Lampard needs to change things at any point during the 90 minutes he can look to his bench, where options available to him include Billy Gilmour and Willian.





Chelsea Team vs Sheffield United



Kepa, Azpilicueta, Tomori, Zouma, Emerson, Jorginho, Kovacic, Pulisic, Barkley, Mount, Abraham



Substitutes: Caballero, Christensen, Alonso, Gilmour, Willian, Giroud, Batshuayi

