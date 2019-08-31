Champions League Club Sweating Over Agreeing Deal To Sign Tottenham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Champions League side Club Brugge do not have an agreement in place with Victor Wanyama, and lack a final agreement with Tottenham Hotspur, meaning they are increasingly pessimistic about signing the midfielder ahead of Monday’s European transfer deadline.



Tottenham are prepared to sanction the sale of the 28-year-old midfielder this summer as he has been deemed surplus to requirements by manager Mauricio Pochettino.













The Kenyan is aware of his situation and has been open to leaving the north London club, with Club Brugge pushing hard to sign him ahead of the transfer deadline on Monday



But according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the midfielder has not agreed terms with the Belgian giants yet over a potential transfer move.





With no agreement in place with the player, Club Brugge are becoming increasingly impatient about the prospect of signing the Kenyan, despite have bagged a €25m boost from booking a Champions League group stage spot.









The talk of a fee being agreed between the two clubs is also premature as Club Brugge are yet to work out a decisive agreement with Tottenham.



Wanyama remains their top target and the club are expected to work hard over the weekend to secure a deal.





However, they have already identified FC Basel midfielder Eder Balanta as an alternative to the Spurs star.



Club Brugge have been placed in Group A in the Champions League, along with Galatasaray, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid.

