Chelsea Draw Shows We’re Here To Compete – Chris Wilder

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder believes his side’s 2-2 draw at Chelsea showed that they are going to compete hard in the Premier League.



The newly-promoted Premier League outfit came back from two goals down and scored a late goal to earn a point at Stamford Bridge on Saturday afternoon.













Touted as one of the sides who could go straight back down at the start of the season, the Blades have made a positive start to the season and have five points from their opening four games.



Wilder has expressed his delight at Sheffield United going to Chelsea and competing with one of the top sides in the Premier League with their brand of football.





He believes their second-half display is exactly the kind of football he wants his team to play and stressed that the Blades are not going to be pushovers in the Premier League this season.







Wilder told the BBC: "We have celebrated, we have come to a historic football club and gone toe-to-toe with them.



"After being 2-0 down a point is a great result for us. We had two bad mistakes for their goals but that shows you what the character in this team is like.





"Chelsea have world class players at the top of the pitch but our shape was good. We just wanted to play how we play in the second half.



"We have talked about games like this.



“In periods we haven't believed in ourselves enough, but when we have shown confidence and a bit of a strut, we have shown that we are here to compete."



Sheffield United will return from the international with a home game against Southampton at Bramall Lane on 14th September.

