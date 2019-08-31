Chelsea Look Like Mid-table Team To Me – Former Top Flight Star Reacts To Sheffield United Draw

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Tottenham Hotspur star Garth Crooks believes that Chelsea look like a mid-table Premier League side at the moment.



Chelsea dropped more points at home on Saturday when they threw away a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 against newly-promoted Premier League outfit Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge.













Kurt Zouma scored a late own goal to drop two points for Chelsea and Crooks indicated that Chelsea do not look like a side who could be in the top four this season.



The former Spurs star feels that while Lampard’s commitment to playing good football and promoting youngsters is commendable, it could eventually cost the Blues at the end of the season.





He admitted that Chelsea, at the moment, look like a team in the middle rungs of the Premier League.









Crooks said on the BBC’s Final Score programme: “Frank Lampard, by design, wants to play an open game.



“He is bringing youngsters in, he wants to play attractive and open game and it is going to be rather expensive.





“There is no threat of Chelsea going down, make no mistake.



“But they look to me like this is a mid-table team.”



Chelsea will return from the international break with an away trio to Molineux to take on Wolves on Saturday, 14th September.

