XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

31/08/2019 - 09:37 BST

Claim Made Over Loan Fee Amount And Purchase Option In Chelsea Star’s Exit

 




Chelsea and Monaco have agreed on a figure for Tiemoue Bakayoko’s transfer if the Ligue 1 giants decide to trigger the option to buy him at the end of the season.

The Frenchman is on the verge of returning to Monaco on a loan deal until the end of the season and arrived in the Principality on Friday night.  


 



The midfielder is scheduled to undergo a medical at Monaco later today ahead of completing the loan switch for the rest of the season.

According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Monaco have agreed to pay a loan fee of €2.5m to secure a deal with Chelsea for Bakayoko’s arrival.
 

Embed from Getty Images


The two clubs have already reached an agreement over a fee should Monaco decide to take up the option to buy him at the end of the season.
 



The Ligue 1 giants have agreed to shell out €30m if they take up the option on Bakayoko should he impress at the Stade Louis II.

Bakayoko spent last season on loan at AC Milan but the Serie A giants decided against taking up the option on him due to financial reasons.
 


The Frenchman made a name for himself during his previous stint at Monaco, where he made 92 appearances and won the Ligue 1 title.   
 