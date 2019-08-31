Claim Made Over Loan Fee Amount And Purchase Option In Chelsea Star’s Exit

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea and Monaco have agreed on a figure for Tiemoue Bakayoko’s transfer if the Ligue 1 giants decide to trigger the option to buy him at the end of the season.



The Frenchman is on the verge of returning to Monaco on a loan deal until the end of the season and arrived in the Principality on Friday night.













The midfielder is scheduled to undergo a medical at Monaco later today ahead of completing the loan switch for the rest of the season.



According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Monaco have agreed to pay a loan fee of €2.5m to secure a deal with Chelsea for Bakayoko’s arrival.





The two clubs have already reached an agreement over a fee should Monaco decide to take up the option to buy him at the end of the season.









The Ligue 1 giants have agreed to shell out €30m if they take up the option on Bakayoko should he impress at the Stade Louis II.



Bakayoko spent last season on loan at AC Milan but the Serie A giants decided against taking up the option on him due to financial reasons.





The Frenchman made a name for himself during his previous stint at Monaco, where he made 92 appearances and won the Ligue 1 title.

