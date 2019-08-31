Don’t Know If I’m On Standby But I’m Getting Away Quick – Chelsea Star On International Break

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham has admitted he does not know whether he is on standby to be drafted into England duty in the event of injuries, but plans to make tracks out of the country on holiday quickly.



Abraham was handed a start by Blues boss Frank Lampard in his side's 2-2 Premier League draw against Sheffield United at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.













The striker repaid Lampard's faith by scoring both Chelsea's goals, striking in the 19th and 43rd minutes in front of the home faithful.



Chelsea are not now next in action until after September's international break and Abraham is plotting a spell in the sun to recharge his batteries.



The striker is not sure whether he is on standby for national team duty in the event of injuries, but is not sticking around to find out.







Asked about his plans for the international break, Abraham said on Chelsea TV: "I'll just take a little break, hopefully get some sun somewhere, get my head back.



"I think a lot of the boys need a rest, then come back and we need to start getting the wins."



And Abraham, asked if he is on standby, admitted to not knowing, adding: "I'm not sure, but I'm getting away as fast as possible [laughs]."



Chelsea's next game comes on 14th September with a visit to Wolves, while they then welcome in the Champions League by hosting La Liga giants Valencia.



The big games keep coming thick and fast with a visit from Liverpool then on the agenda.

