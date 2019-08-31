XRegister
X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/08/2019 - 16:43 BST

Fabinho Starts – Liverpool Team vs Burnley Confirmed

 




Fixture: Burnley vs Liverpool
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 17:30 (UK time)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has named his matchday squad to face Burnley at Turf Moor in a Premier League clash later today.  

Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip will continue their centre-back partnership with Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andy Robertson playing as the full-backs.
 

 



Jordan Henderson, Georginio Wijnaldum and Fabinho will form the midfield base for Jurgen Klopp’s side in their away trip to Burnley.

Roberto Firmino will lead the line along with Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, adding width from the flanks.
 


Klopp has options such as Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Adam Lallana, Xherdan Shaqiri and Adam Lallana on the bench.



Liverpool have won their opening three league games and will look to keep their 100 per cent record going at Burnley today.
 


Liverpool Team vs Burnley 

Adrian, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Firmino, Mane, Salah

Substitutes: Kelleher, Milner, Gomez, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Lallana, Shaqiri, Origi
 