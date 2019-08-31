I’d Love To See Helder Costa Start – Former Leeds United Star Raises Prospect

Follow @insidefutbol





Noel Whelan has admitted he would love to see summer signing Helder Costa starting games for Leeds United, following the Whites' 1-0 defeat at home against Swansea City.



The Whites swooped to snap up the Portuguese winger from Premier League side Wolves on loan and the deal will be transformed into a permanent transfer next summer.













Despite Costa being regarded as Leeds' marquee signing, he has been unable to force his way into the team, with Marcelo Bielsa trusting in Adam Forshaw, Pablo Hernandez and Jack Harrison.



Whelan is not sure about giving Hernandez a rest due to what he brings to the side and believes Harrison should be the man to make way for Costa.



"The one problem with that [giving Hernandez a rest] is that Pablo is probably the only one player out there that can pick out passes and [has] that little bit of brilliance", Whelan said on BBC Radio Leeds post match.







"It's not easy for a manager to pick sides, especially when you've got so many players. You'd love all the flair players out there wouldn't you.



"Helder Costa I'd love to see start from the beginning.



"Maybe Harrison drops out for a bit, but he has done so well."



Leeds have dropped off the top of the Championship table due to their home defeat against Swansea, but Whelan insists there is no reason to press the panic button.



He remains confident that Bielsa's side will be in the promotion mix at the end of the season.



"There's nothing to panic about here. We're six games in, one defeat, we're still up there and will be up there at the end of the season. There's no reason to press the panic button yet", he added.



Leeds now head into the international break to regroup and then go again in the Championship later this month.

