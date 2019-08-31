XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/08/2019 - 14:05 BST

Joao Cancelo On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Brighton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)

Manchester City have revealed their team and substitutes welcome Brighton to the Etihad Stadium for a Premier League fixture this afternoon. 

Pep Guardiola's side know that taking all three points against the Seagulls would, even if only temporarily, move them to the top of the Premier League standings.
 

 



Guardiola's men will start as firm favourites to beat Brighton, who went down 2-0 at home against Southampton last weekend and will be desperate for a reaction at the home of the champions.


Manchester City have Ederson in goal, while at the back Guardiola chooses to select Aymeric Laporte and Nicolas Otamendi as the centre back pairing.
 


Further up the pitch, the Manchester City boss selects Kevin De Bruyne, Rodrigo and David Silva, while Raheem Sterling and Riyad Mahrez will support Sergio Aguero.



If Guardiola needs to make changes at any point in the 90 minutes then he can look to his bench, where Joao Cancelo and Phil Foden are options.
 


Manchester City Team vs Brighton & Hove Albion

Ederson, Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, De Bruyne, D Silva (c), Sterling, Mahrez, Aguero

Substitutes: Bravo, Gundogan, Angelino, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Cancelo, Foden
 