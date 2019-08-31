Juan Mata Starts – Manchester United Team vs Southampton Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Southampton vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)



Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his matchday squad that will take on Southampton in a Premier League clash at St. Mary’s Stadium this afternoon.



With Luke Shaw injured, Ashley Young has been brought in to fill the left-back role, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka will continue to hold the right-back place in Manchester United's starting eleven.













Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay will play in midfield, with Andreas Pereira also slotting into the middle of the park for Solksjaer's side.



Juan Mata has taken the place of the injured Anthony Martial, with Marcus Rashford and Daniel James completing the forward line.





Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Jesse Lingard are some of the options Solskjaer has on the bench at Southampton.







Solskjaer will hope to see his side put in a better performance on the south coast after seeing his side lose at home to Crystal Palace last weekend.





Manchester United Team vs Southampton



De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young, McTominay, Pogba, Perreira, Mata, James, Rashford



Substitutes: Romero, Tuanzebe, Rojo, Matic, Chong, Lingard, Greenwood

