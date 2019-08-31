XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/08/2019 - 11:34 BST

Juan Mata Starts – Manchester United Team vs Southampton Confirmed

 




Fixture: Southampton vs Manchester United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 12:30 (UK time)

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has named his matchday squad that will take on Southampton in a Premier League clash at St. Mary’s Stadium this afternoon.  

With Luke Shaw injured, Ashley Young has been brought in to fill the left-back role, while Aaron Wan-Bissaka will continue to hold the right-back place in Manchester United's starting eleven. 
 

 



Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay will play in midfield, with Andreas Pereira also slotting into the middle of the park for Solksjaer's side.

Juan Mata has taken the place of the injured Anthony Martial, with Marcus Rashford and Daniel James completing the forward line. 
 

Embed from Getty Images


Mason Greenwood, Tahith Chong and Jesse Lingard are some of the options Solskjaer has on the bench at Southampton.



Solskjaer will hope to see his side put in a better performance on the south coast after seeing his side lose at home to Crystal Palace last weekend.
 


Manchester United Team vs Southampton 

De Gea, Wan-Bissaka, Lindelof, Maguire, Young, McTominay, Pogba, Perreira, Mata, James, Rashford

Substitutes: Romero, Tuanzebe, Rojo, Matic, Chong, Lingard, Greenwood
 