La Liga Giants Want West Ham Star Snapping Up Before Deadline

Sevilla are pushing to land Javier Hernandez ahead of Monday’s European transfer deadline despite West Ham’s reluctance to lose him.



Hernandez has recovered from a knee injury and is fit to feature of West Ham when they take on Norwich City later this afternoon.









But his future at West Ham has come under the scanner late in the window and he could be left out because of the speculation over a transfer away from the Hammers.



According to Spanish sports daily Marca, Sevilla are eyeing landing the striker before the summer transfer window slams shut on Monday.





The Spanish outfit want to sign a striker before the window closes and club sporting director Monchi is heading their pursuit to snare the Mexican away from West Ham.



The Spanish giants are set to hold talks with West Ham over the weekend and are looking to get a deal over the line for a fee of around €8m to €9m.



Manuel Pellegrini is reluctant about losing Hernandez as West Ham will not be able to sign a replacement because of the Premier League transfer window closing early before the start of the season.





Sevilla are pushing hard and have been in contact with Hernandez and his entourage to get the transfer through in time.