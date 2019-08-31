Liam Cooper Plays, No Jack Clarke – Leeds United Team vs Swansea City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Leeds United vs Swansea City

Competition: Championship

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



Leeds United have named their starting eleven and substitutes to welcome second placed Swansea City to Elland Road for a Championship clash this afternoon.



The Whites are top of the table after taking 13 points from their opening five matches and are ahead of Swansea on goal difference.













Leeds continue to be without full-back Luke Ayling and attacker Tyler Roberts, as though they have returned to training, they are not yet ready to be considered for first team action.





Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa names Kiko Casilla in goal for today's game, while at full-back he has Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski.





In the centre of defence Bielsa has Ben White, while he is able to welcome Liam Cooper back to the side. In midfield, Kalvin Phillips will look to protect the backline, while Mateusz Klich also plays. Adam Forshaw, Jack Harrison and Pablo Hernandez support Patrick Bamford, who is up top.







Bielsa can look to his bench if he needs to make changes, where options include Eddie Nketiah and Helder Costa.



Winger Jack Clarke, on loan from Tottenham Hotspur, is again not part of the matchday squad.





Leeds United Team vs Swansea City



Casilla, Dallas, Cooper, White, Alioski, Phillips, Klich, Forshaw, Hernandez, Harrison, Bamford



Substitutes: Meslier, Berardi, McCalmont, Shackleton, Gotts, Costa, Nketiah

