Manuel Pellegrini Comments On Javier Hernandez Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini insists he does not know what is going on with striker Javier Hernandez, who has been linked with a move away.



Hernandez is wanted by Spanish side Sevilla, who are now closing in on his signature and have been tipped to get a deal over the line before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.













In spite of recovering from a knee injury, the Mexican did not feature for the Hammers against Norwich City on Saturday, as Pellegrini's side won 2-0.



Pellegrini was asked about Hernandez's situation after the match and insists he does not know what is happening with the striker.





"I don’t know. Javier was not in the squad list as he is coming back from injury", Pellegrini said at a press conference.







"We have heard the rumours, I don’t know exactly what is going on."



And the West Ham boss is philosophical about what might happen with Hernandez, believing it will be for the best.





"I expect that the situation will be the best for the player."



Hernandez has been on the books at West Ham since 2017, managing 63 appearances and scoring 17 goals for the London side.

