My Champions League Starts Against Manchester City – Brighton Attacker

Brighton new boy Leandro Trossard has insisted that he does not regret leaving Genk just as they are about to embark upon a Champions League campaign.



The winger left the Belgian outfit to join Premier League side Brighton over the summer transfer window and has already scored a goal in his first two appearances for his new team.













However, Brighton are likely to try and fend off relegation from the Premier League this season while Genk will play in the Champions League, where they have been placed Group E alongside Liverpool, Napoli and Red Bull Salzburg.



Trossard admits that it is a tough group for his former side in Europe’s premier club competition but insisted that he does not regret missing out on playing in the Champions League.





The winger stressed that the Premier League is as glamorous a competition and he is looking forward to playing Manchester City, with the English top flight his own personal Champions League.









Reacting to Genk’s group, the winger told Belgian outlet Sporza: “Powerful stuff but you knew it beforehand.



“No, there is no laughter that I am not playing in the Champions League.





“I will have an answer soon: my Champions League starts with the game against Manchester City and it lasts all year.”



Trossard and Brighton have made a positive start to their season, earning four points from their opening three games.

