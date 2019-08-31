Obvious Areas of Leeds United To Exploit – Swansea City Boss Delights At Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Swansea City boss Steve Cooper insists his side headed to Elland Road to beat Leeds United and he feels there are areas where the Whites are vulnerable, after the Swans took all three points from their league visit to Yorkshire.



The Swans were able to create a gap at the top of the table after they beat Leeds United 1-0 in a Championship clash.













The match stayed 0-0 until the 90th minute, when Wayne Routledge found the back of the net to earn the full three points for the Swans, who had been under the cosh for the majority of the match.



Cooper knows his side had to work hard for all three points, but believes he did identify areas in which Leeds are vulnerable.





“It's a perfect result. Keeping a clean sheet and scoring one”, Cooper told his club's official site.







“We had to work hard for it no doubt.



"We came here to win that's for sure, there are obvious areas to exploit against Leeds, and although we didn't do it quite as well with the ball in the first half, the second half we looked quite dangerous."





Swansea felt that they should have had a penalty after Sam Surridge was brought down by Kiko Casilla, an appeal that was denied.



And Cooper believes that the spot-kick should have been awarded.



“It's a clear penalty as well that should have put us 1-0 up but then we get the goal from Wayne from a set-piece.



“I liked us defensively today, anyone that comes here knows they will have moments where they have to defend properly, and we did that.”



Leeds will have to wait until after the international break to bounce back, while Swansea are sitting pretty at the top of the table.

