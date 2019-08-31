Pablo Fornals On Bench – West Ham Team vs Norwich Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: West Ham United vs Norwich City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their team and substitutes to play host to Daniel Farke's Norwich City outfit at the London Stadium this afternoon.



Premier League new boys Norwich have already shown their attacking danger this term and scored two against Chelsea last weekend at Carrow Road, while they put three past Newcastle United.













West Ham have taken four points from their opening three games, while Norwich have a point less.





Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini has Lukasz Fabianski in goal, while in defence he picks Issa Diop and Angelo Ogbonna as the centre-back pairing.





Further up the pitch, Pellegrini goes with Mark Noble in midfield, along with Declan Rice. Manuel Lanzini, Andriy Yarmolenko and Felipe Anderson support Sebastien Haller.







If the Hammers tactician wants to shake things up he can look to his bench, where he has options such as Robert Snodgrass and Pablo Fornals.





West Ham United Team vs Norwich City



Fabianski, Fredericks, Ogbonna, Diop, Masuaku, Rice, Noble, Lanzini, Yarmolenko, Anderson, Haller



Substitutes: Roberto, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Sanchez, Snodgrass, Fornals, Ajeti

