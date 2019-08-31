XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

31/08/2019 - 23:30 BST

Sebastien Haller Not Just About Goals – Manuel Pellegrini

 




West Ham United manager Manuel Pellegrini insists there is more to striker Sebastien Haller than goals, after the summer signing hit the back of the net in the Hammers' 2-0 win over Norwich City.

The 25-year-old started the scoring for West Ham at the London Stadium, with Andriy Yarmolenko then sealing the deal in the second half.   


 



Pellegrini was pleased not just with Haller's goal, but also in the way he linked up with West Ham's midfielders.

The Chilean tactician admits though that as a striker, scoring goals is hugely important to Haller and he is delighted he hit the back of the net.
 

Embed from Getty Images


"Sebastien is not just a striker. He prepared combinations with midfielders too", Pellegrini said at a press conference after the game.



"The striker always needs goals but another goal for him is important.

"He has scored a lot in his career, I am happy for him."
 


West Ham splashed the cash to convince Eintracht Frankfurt to let Haller make the move to the Premier League this summer and the Frenchman has so far not disappointed the Hammers.

The win over Norwich means West Ham now sit fifth in the Premier League table.  
 