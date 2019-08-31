Should Be Winning From 2-0 – Frank Lampard Laments Dropped Points For Chelsea

Follow @insidefutbol





Frank Lampard has conceded that his Chelsea side cannot have any excuse for throwing away a two-goal advantage to draw 2-2 at home against Sheffield United.



Chelsea took control of the game in the first half and Tammy Abraham continued his good form with the opening goal in the 19th minute as Lampard’s side took the lead.













The Blues continued to dominate the game and just before half time, Abraham scored his second. Chelsea went into the break with a two-goal advantage and looking comfortable.



However, Sheffield United came back roaring after the break and a minute into the second half winger Callum Robinson scored his first Premier League goal to get his team back into the game.





Chelsea continued to dominate the ball but their defence did come under the pressure whenever Sheffield United made forays into the home side’s half.









The game got edgier as the Blades continued to fight to level the scores.



And the pressure paid off as the away side equalised through as Lys Mousset diverted a cross from Robinson and the ball rolled into the net off Kurt Zouma’s shin for an unfortunate own goal from the Chelsea defender.





Lampard lamented his side giving away a soft goal early in the second half to allow Sheffield United to get a foothold in the game.



However, he stressed that there was no reason for Chelsea to throw away the two points and they had enough on the pitch to win the game from 2-0 up in the first half.



The Chelsea boss was quoted as saying by the BBC: "It was under control, it is our fault for gifting them a goal in the first minute of the second half. It's a similar story already.



"The game should have been comfortable and we have dropped two points.



"We want to win games, the emergence of youth is one thing but winning games is another.



"When you are 2-0 up at half-time you should win the game.



"We had more than enough on the pitch to win that game from 2-0 up.



"There is no chance that that game should swing like that.



“We gave them the possibility to hurt us.”



Chelsea will go into the international break with just five points from four games and ninth in the league table.

