This Norwich City Star Was Unbelievable – Manuel Pellegrini Tips Hat

West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini has showered Norwich City goalkeeper Tim Krul with praise, after the Hammers scored a 2-0 win at the London Stadium over the Canaries.



Pellegrini's side were looking to follow up last weekend's win at Watford and head into the international break on a high.













They took the lead with 24 minutes on the clock when striker Sebastien Haller got on the end of a low cross from the left flank from Arthur Masuaku.



West Ham's second came through Andriy Yarmolenko, who hit a left-footed volley after Norwich had failed to effectively clear the ball in the 56th minute.



The win was comfortable enough for West Ham, who registered a whopping eight shots out of 18 on target, and Pellegrini thinks Norwich have Krul to thank for keeping the scoreline down







He was quoted as saying by the BBC: "I think it was a massive performance as we played against a very good team who had played well against Chelsea and Newcastle.



"Tim Krul was their best player on the pitch. He played an unbelievable game.



"We didn’t start the game well, the first 15 minutes they had the ball and we couldn’t recover it but they still didn’t create chances.



"After that we recovered and showed what we could do", Pellegrini added.



West Ham now sit a lofty fifth in the Premier League standings after picking up seven points from their opening four league games.



They travel to newly promoted Aston Villa after the international break before then playing host to Manchester United.

