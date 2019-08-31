We Needed To Win – Marcelo Bielsa Unhappy With Leeds’ Loss To Swansea

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United boss Marcelo Bielsa has stressed that his side needed to beat Swansea City, after they slipped to a shock 1-0 defeat at Elland Road on Saturday afternoon.



Bielsa saw his men dominate the ball and dominate the game, but fail to make their superiority count as they failed to hit the back of the net.













Swansea then stung Leeds with a goal at the death to record a 1-0 win and head back to Wales with all three Championship points.



Heading into the international break, Bielsa feels his team needed to win and have lost a game that they should have emerged victors from.



The Leeds boss told his post match press conference: "We needed to win today. Or the minimum don’t lose the game. We lost one game that we could win perfectly.







"We have lost five points playing at home, then you have enough space you can be a little bit disappointed.



"We cannot criticise the style of the team who play but we were creating conditions to win all six games", Bielsa added.



Leeds now go into the international break sitting in third place in the Championship standings and will have to wait until 15th September, when they travel to Barnsley, for an opportunity to bounce back.



Nearly 35,000 packed into Elland Road for the Championship loss against Swansea.

