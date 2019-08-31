West Ham Star Rated As Very Close To Exit Door

Follow @insidefutbol





Javier Hernandez is rated as very close to leaving West Ham United to join Sevilla.



The Spanish giants are pushing to sign Hernandez from West Ham and Hammers boss Manuel Pellegrini left the Mexican out of his matchday squad against Norwich City on Saturday.













Hernandez's time at the London Stadium now looks to be coming to a close and, according to Seville-based daily Estadio Deportivo, he is just one step away from joining Sevilla.



The former Real Madrid striker will put pen to paper to a three-year contract at Sevilla.



He is expected to cost the Spanish giants a fee of just under €10m and will add to the club's attacking options.







Sevilla have had to move quickly to get the deal done as the European transfer window slams shut on Monday evening.



West Ham will not be able to sign a replacement following the Premier League unilaterally closing its transfer window on 8th August.



Hernandez has scored a total of 153 goals in his 407 games as a professional, but will have to wait to make his Sevilla bow until after the international break.

