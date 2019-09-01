XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/09/2019 - 22:51 BST

18-Year-Old Liverpool Star Due For Monday Medical With Serie A Club

 




Liverpool talent Bobby Duncan will undergo a medical with Serie A side Fiorentina on Monday, as he seals a move away from Anfield. 

Duncan wants to leave Liverpool and has been keen to continue his development away from the European champions.


 



He is now set to get his wish in the shape of a move to Italy and Fiorentina, with La Viola racing to get the deal over the line before the transfer window closes on Monday evening.

Duncan will undergo a medical with Fiorentina on Monday, according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.

 

Embed from Getty Images


It is claimed that the 18-year-old will put pen to paper to a three-year contract, with an option included to extend the deal for a further year, until 2023.


 


The attacker will be looking to kick on with his development in Italy and quickly break through into Fiorentina's senior side.

Losing Duncan is a blow for Liverpool, with the attacker having been tipped for big things in the game.

 


It remains to be seen whether Liverpool have managed to include any clauses to their benefit in the deal.
 