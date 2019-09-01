XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/09/2019 - 20:49 BST

25-Year-Old Chelsea Star Set For La Liga Loan Switch

 




Forgotten Chelsea star Baba Rahman is set to exit Stamford Bridge before the European transfer window slams shut on Monday night. 

The 25-year-old joined Chelsea in 2015, but struggled to make an impact and has been out on loan stints with German Bundesliga side Schalke and French top flight outfit Reims.


 



He has again been looking for another move this summer and, according to the Guardian, is poised to head to Spain.

Rahman will complete a season-long loan switch to La Liga side Real Mallorca, who won promotion from the Segunda Division last term.

 

Embed from Getty Images


It is unclear whether Mallorca, who have taken three points from their opening three La Liga games this season, are signing Rahman with a view to keeping him on a long term basis.


 


The move may effectively mark the end of the left-back's time on the books at Chelsea as his contract with the Blues is set to expire next summer.

Rahman has clocked a total of 23 appearances in a blue shirt during his time at Chelsea, providing two assists.

 


The defender will now be looking to get his career back on track in the Spanish top flight and has glamour fixtures against Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid in the coming months to look forward to.
 