Bundesliga Side Moving To Snap Up 22-Year-Old Crystal Palace Man

Follow @insidefutbol





Bundesliga club Paderborn are closing in on Crystal Palace defender Jairo Riedewald, as they look to make a late move in the transfer market.



In line with the majority of Europe, apart from England, the German transfer window will slam shut on Monday.













Paderborn are looking for a late reinforcement and want to add to their defence by landing Dutchman Riedewald from Crystal Palace.



The defender could move to the club, according to German magazine Kicker, and the switch would be expected to be in the form of a loan.



Riedewald has not made a single Premier League matchday squad for the Eagles so far this season, with his only outing coming in the EFL Cup against Colchester United.







A move to Paderborn would be expected to provide the centre-back with an opportunity for regular game time over the course of the season.



It remains to be seen whether the German outfit will have a purchase option attached to the loan agreement.



The former Ajax defender still has a contract with Crystal Palace which has another three years left to run, until the summer of 2022.

