X
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/09/2019 - 12:40 BST

Departed Arsenal Star Expected To Be At Emirates For Tottenham Clash

 




Nacho Monreal will be at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon for the north London derby, despite Arsenal confirming his departure to Real Sociedad, it has been claimed. 

Real Sociedad have been in talks with Arsenal over securing an agreement to sign the defender during the summer transfer window.  


 



Monreal has had an agreement in place with La Real for some time, but has been waiting for the Gunners to give their final nod to the transfer.

The two clubs have worked out an agreement over a fee of around €250,000 for the 33-year-old full-back and the Gunners have confirmed that the player will be joining La Real on a permanent deal.
 

Embed from Getty Images


Unai Emery wanted Monreal in the squad for Sunday’s derby against Tottenham but the Spaniard is now officially a Real Sociedad player.



According to Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo, the defender will be at the Emirates Stadium for Tottenham's visit to say goodbye to his team-mates and the fans ahead of joining Real Sociedad.

Monreal only had a year left on his contract with Arsenal and the Gunners agreed to accept a nominal fee to respect his years of service to the club. 
 


Monreal joined Arsenal from Malaga in 2013 and has made 251 appearances for the Gunners over the last six years.

He will now be looking to quickly get going back in La Liga for Real Sociedad.
 