It’s Going To Be Big Battle, Tottenham Star Warns Ahead of Arsenal Clash

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko has warned Spurs they will need to be prepared for a big battle against Arsenal in the north London derby this afternoon.



The two north London rivals are set to meet early in the campaign, with Arsenal hosting the derby at the Emirates Stadium and looking to score a win before the international break.













Sissoko expects the game to be tough given that it will be an away fixture and has warned Tottenham that they must be ready for a big battle against their fiercest rivals.



"I know it is a big game for London as well as for all the players", Sissoko told Spurs TV.





"It is going to be a massive game and a derby is always special. So everyone is now waiting for Sunday. It will be tough.







"We are playing away but I think we will have to prepare well and be ready for Sunday. It will be a big battle and we will have to be prepared for that."





Tottenham will be looking to put the disappointment of last weekend's shock 1-0 loss to Newcastle United behind them when they visit the Emirates on Sunday.





In the run-up to the derby there has also been speculation about Mauricio Pochettino's position as manager, with suggestions he might quit soon.



The Argentine though has dismissed any thoughts he is about to walk away.



Sissoko will hope to be involved yet again at the heart of the midfield this afternoon, having played the total 270 minutes so far.

