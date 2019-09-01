Jan Vertonghen Starts – Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs Tottenham Hotspur

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)



Tottenham Hotspur have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to lock horns with rivals Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium today.



Mauricio Pochettino's side slipped to a shock 1-0 defeat at home against Newcastle United last weekend and, with the international break kicking in after today, will be desperate to bounce back.













The Tottenham manager is without Kyle Walker-Peters, who joins Juan Foyth, Tanguy Ndombele and Ryan Sessegnon in being out of action.





Spurs have the experienced Hugo Lloris in goal, while at the back Pochettino trusts in a centre-back pairing between Toby Alderweireld and Jan Vertonghen. At full-back, he goes with Davinson Sanchez and Danny Rose.





Further up the pitch the Tottenham boss goes with Harry Winks in midfield, while Moussa Sissoko also plays. Christian Eriksen, Erik Lamena and Heung-Min Son support Harry Kane.







If Pochettino needs to shake things up he has a bench full of options, including Giovani Lo Celso and Dele Alli.





Tottenham Hotspur Team vs Arsenal



Lloris (c), Sanchez, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose, Winks, Sissoko, Eriksen, Lamela, Son, Kane



Substitutes: Gazzaniga, Aurier, Davies, Skipp, Lo Celso, Alli, Lucas

