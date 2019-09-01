Jurgen Klopp Will Do This Over International Break – Former Liverpool Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Jurgen Klopp will have no problem recharging his batteries over the international break, former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock feels, and has been tipped to head away somewhere hot.



Liverpool eased to a 3-0 win away at Burnley on Saturday to continue their 100 per cent start to the new Premier League season.













The Reds now have a two-week break as the international scene takes over, but when they return to action in the second half of September the games come thick and fast, with no fewer than five fixtures across all competitions to get to grips with.



Warnock expects Klopp to take the opportunity to recharge his batteries and believes he will head off to warmer climes.



He also believes that unlike some managers, the German has no trouble switching off from the game.







"I think he's the type of character who does that [puts his feet up in the international breaks]", Warnock said after the Burnley win on LFC TV.



"When you see him on his summer holidays he's always got a beer in his hand, he's on the beach, relaxing.



"I expect him to be away somewhere hot now and completely shut off.



"I think he sees these periods now as a time to recharge himself and get ready for a busy period", the former Red added.



Klopp's contract at Anfield is set to run for another three years, until 2022, but the club are keen to open talks on a new deal for the German to secure his future.



The Liverpool boss though has insisted that there is no rush to discuss a new contract.

