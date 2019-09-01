Leap In Quality – Parma Legend Backs Matteo Darmian Swoop

Follow @insidefutbol





Parma legend Luigi Apolloni believes Matteo Darmian will add tactical flexibility to Roberto D'Aversa’s side this summer.



Darmian is swapping Manchester United for Parma, as he returns to Italy in a bid to get his career back on track.













The defender is expected to cost Parma a fee of €1.5m to sign from Manchester United, who paid over €13m for his services in 2015.



The Italian has played little football over the last two seasons, but Apolloni believes Parma are getting proven quality in the form of the former Torino defender.





The Parma legend feels the defender will certainly add more quality to the squad and will give D'Aversa the option to be more tactically flexible because of his versatility as a player in the backline.









“He is a great coup for D'Aversa's team”, Apolloni told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



“A full-back is arriving who has shown his worth even in the national team.





“Parma are certainly making a leap in quality.



“They were looking for a defender and Darmian, a full-back can also play the role of a central defender in a three-man defence.



“In short, he can be very useful in the team’s tactical transformation.”



Darmian has won the FA Cup, the Europa League and the EFL Cup during his time at Manchester United.



However, he featured just six times in the Premier League last season and has been out of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's plans.

