06 October 2018

26 August 2018

01/09/2019 - 10:47 BST

Moritz Bauer On Bench – Celtic Team vs Rangers Confirmed

 




Fixture: Rangers vs Celtic
Competition: Scottish Premiership
Kick-off: 12:00 (UK time)

Celtic have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Steven Gerrard's Rangers at Ibrox this afternoon. 

The Glasgow giants cannot be split at the top of the Scottish Premiership standings and have taken a maximum nine points from their three league games so far.
 

 



Celtic have a booked a Europa League group stage spot and will now be looking to score an early blow in the title race before September's international break kicks in.


Neil Lennon is without midfielder Tom Rogic, while goalkeeper Scott Bain remains injured.
 

Lennon has Fraser Forster in goal, while in defence he opts for a centre-back pairing of Nir Bitton and Christopher Jullien. Scott Brown and Callum McGregor are both picked, while James Forrest, Ryan Christie and Mikey Johnston will support Odsonne Edouard.



If the Celtic manager needs to shake things up in the derby game he can look to his bench, where options available include Moritz Bauer and Olivier Ntcham.
 


Celtic Team vs Rangers

Forster, Elhamed, Jullien, Bitton, Bolingoli, Brown, McGregor, Forrest, Christie, Johnston, Edouard

Substitutes: Gordon, Bauer, Hayes, Ntcham, Morgan, Bayo, Griffiths 
 